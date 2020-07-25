Lake Havasu City’s government is spending more money than it brings in and the situation will worsen with the demise of the Irrigation and Drainage District property tax in the next fiscal year.
City officials use the term “structural deficit” to describe the situation and it is accurate. In economic terms, it means the overspending is built in to the budget when the economy is functioning well.
Structural deficits aren’t sustainable. Very bad things can happen. A city can incur large interest obligations, forcing money toward loan repayments instead of services. Worse, interest rates can go up depending on both bond ratings and national interest trends.
It’s not a good way to run a city.
It has been going on for a while, even before voters approved Prop. 409, which gave the city extra authority to spend its own revenue. Prop. 409 actually reduced city expense by reducing interest payments since the city was borrowing more money to dodge the spending cap.
Structural deficits can be made worse by cyclical deficits, the kind of thing that could happen if city revenue drops in the wake of the coronavirus. So far, the pandemic hasn’t had much effect on tax collections. This isn’t surprising since the economy is being propped up by trillions of stimulus dollars.
The city has a spending plan, calling for cuts if revenues decline. It’s a decent plan but it doesn’t go far enough.
There are also various plans to raise money, with a commercial lease tax among those under consideration. Besides being ill-timed given the state of commercial real estate, it would likely only replace a small percent of the revenue losses from the IDD. The lease tax would also discourage investment in the city. Even replacing the IDD revenue isn’t enough to offset the permanent deficit.
With revenue uncertain, the city should aggressively cut its spending. It should do so now, positioning itself to face any dramatic revenue declines. We suggest scrapping plans for raises for the mayor and City Council, cutting planned raises for all employees in half and reducing departmental operating costs by five to eight percent. Use the savings to pay loan obligations to increase borrowing capacity should it be needed. It’s a tough route but one that should be started. Hoping for more revenue won’t get the job done.
— Today’s News-Herald
