A water shortage on the Colorado River seems inevitable, but at this point it’s still pretty unclear what that means for Lake Havasu City.
City officials say it’s unlikely that Lake Havasu City would need to make immediate changes to its water usage, but that won’t be true forever.
Assuming the decades-long dry spell continues, the city will have to take a much closer look at how it’ll curb residents’ water usage. An ordinance adopted by the Council in 2010 outlined a number of options, including prohibiting water runoff from private properties, banning the use of potable water to wash buildings or vehicles, or filling a swimming pool once it’s been drained. There are a number of other possibilities listed.
The thing is, nobody really knows which of those options the city might pursue in the event of a more significant shortage. And it’s possible the city might not take any actions at all.
Proper planning can guide our community through these dry times. It wasn’t raining when Noah built his ark, after all. Of course, a little rain would be nice right now, but like Noah, we should be taking advantage of the time we have to prepare for a bleak future.
The Lake Havasu City Council should discuss now what actions it will take on that eventual day when water shortages require action. The alternative is panic-driven decision making, and that rarely ends up working out in a community’s favor.
Some of the options available to the City Council are more palatable than others. Water rationing could result in restrictions such as restaurants not serving water to customers, outdoor misting systems being banned, and the washing of cars and boats restricted to commercial car washes. These are big changes for the lifestyle we’ve come to know and love in Lake Havasu City.
When you live in the hottest place in America, water is key to a sustainable lifestyle. And while we can’t control Mother Nature, we can certainly work to get in front of any water crisis.
We need a lot more talk within our community about the importance of water conservation. Council members need to know from residents which water-saving options are preferred. Collectively, we should be putting some of those practices into place now.
— Today’s News-Herald
