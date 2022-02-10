Lake Havasu City has had more than its share of tragic bicycle accidents in recent years.
There have been big losses in the bicycling community. It’s time to address it.
Bike enthusiasts have pushed for dedicated bike lanes and local bicyclists have made it a point to push awareness about sharing roads between vehicles and cars.
The bottom line is there’s a lot the city should do to become a bicycle-friendly community. It certainly has to be more than a few signs encouraging motorists to share the road. There are busy roads, particularly certain intersections along State Route 95, where bicycles simply don’t belong. These are areas that need dedicated bike lanes.
But that’s just a start.
The city also needs to keep local streets clear of debris – especially after weather events.
How about expanding Havasu’s trails plan so that it’s easy for bicyclists and other people-powered traffic to get from one end of town to another without using streets intended for cars and trucks?
There are some great trails here, but the plan is incomplete. Existing trails should be expanded, and new paths should be planned out.
A comprehensive bicycle plan is much needed. It’s a lot of work, but it can start with a few conversations – and fortunately there’s a group of bicyclists who have a few ideas to share and will be more than willing to be engaged in such a process.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.