Body Beach is a favorite destination for personal watercraft riders on Lake Havasu, but one thing all those visitors don’t see is the bureaucratic red tape that surrounds it. Body Beach is mired in jurisdictional weirdness that has caused too many headaches for the local and state agencies that have a stake in it. It’s owned by Arizona State Trust Lands, but Lake Havasu City holds a lease on the northwestern portion, used by many people as an access point. That overlay has come up as a pain point a couple of times in recent years, most memorably during large wildfires in 2018 and 2019. Those fires occurred as a result of invasive salt cedars in the area and a proliferation of illegal camping that has been allowed to continue. Those are both situations that the city can and should do something about, given the area’s proximity to city limits, but local authorities were reluctant to intervene before the fires because they didn’t want to step on the toes of the state trust lands. After the fires, local officials were again reluctant to clean up the area, even going so far as to stop a local volunteer group from conducting its own cleanup.
Most recently, the discovery of mosquitoes with West NIle virus brought those issues back to public attention. The Mohave County Health Department needed to fog the beach to kill the mosquitoes -- this is a relatively easy task, carried out on a regular basis at other spots along the Colorado River, but the county needed the city or another agency to clear out the homeless camps and close access to the Body Beach area to safely allow the fogging to occur. For some reason, this took a lot more coordination than it should. These are simple problems with common sense solutions, and the city should have the authority to do what is necessary to keep Body Beach safe for its users.
It’s important to note that Arizona State Land Department owns more than 9 million acres of land across the state, and doesn’t have the resources to police and maintain it all.
We’ve said it before: Arizona’s management practices for state lands are outdated and need to be adjusted in areas where state lands meet urban development. Local communities should have explicit authority over state lands within their sphere of influence. In fact, in places like Body Beach, which Lake Havasu City would eventually like to acquire, the state ought to make it easy for local government agencies to buy those lands at a reasonable price. Since the State Lands Department can’t actively manage all of its lands, it should seek out caretaker agreements with local agencies to provide things like law enforcement patrols and fire fuel maintenance. We think Lake Havasu City would gladly fill that role.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.