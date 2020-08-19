Havasu Fitness met a sad end thanks to Gov. Doug Ducey's extended closure order of gyms and fitness centers throughout Arizona. Our community's loss, however, could end up being the city's gain. Within days of the announcement that Havasu Fitness would go out of business after 26 years in operation, the Lake Havasu City Council voted to begin talks to buy the building for use as a court facility. It makes some strategic sense. The Havasu Fitness building is conveniently located within walking distance to other municipal buildings —notably City Hall and the police station. The city has been planning to build a new courthouse for some time, and a purchase of the gym facility could end up being cheaper for taxpayers than building a courthouse from scratch. Truth is, though, we don't know that. Government building projects can be notorious for costing a lot more than predicted — there's a certain county courthouse in Kingman that comes to mind.
Anyway, buying the gym building seems like a hasty move and we're not convinced City Council members have fully weighed the decision. Turning private property into public takes it off the tax rolls for starters, and Havasu Fitness' Acoma Boulevard location seems like it would be pretty attractive to private buyers.
Expansion of the local courthouse is inevitable as the city's population grows. But that growth doesn't have to happen now. If a remodel is in the cards, we hope the city takes a step back and considers other buildings that could be good candidates. The old Hastings building, for instance, has been sitting empty for some time. There are also a number of other vacant buildings that could suffice.
It's less important to grow the municipal campus than it is to find a facility that makes economic sense and offers room for future needs.
Let's take our time on this one.
— Today's News-Herald
