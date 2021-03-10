Unlike other grand civic plans, Lake Havasu City’s Vision 2020 plan was always intended to be a guide that wouldn’t simply sit on a shelf once it was completed. And yet, four years after the city earned second place in the America’s Best Communities Contest, Havasu still doesn’t have much to show for all that work.
Fortunately, that seems to be changing. Two of Vision 2020’s three tentpole projects are finally getting some traction.
In November, the Partnership for Economic Development kicked off construction of Nomadic, a business incubator planned for the downtown area near Pima Wash. It’s not far from Springberg McAndrew Park, the site of the future downtown catalyst project outlined in the Vision 2020 documents. (The status of the third project — the environmental learning center — is less clear.)
The downtown catalyst project in particular was always an ambitious plan that relied on participation from private investors — something that hasn’t been the easiest to nail down in the covid-19 economy. A few months ago, it was announced that the downtown catalyst project was on hold until it could find economic justification.
In other words, the plan was being placed on a shelf.
We’ve cautioned for years against letting the perfect be the enemy of the good when it comes to the downtown plan. Lake Havasu City residents have waited four years for something to happen there. Good for city leaders for electing to move forward with something — anything — to show residents that those planning efforts weren’t simply more promises made in vain.
The basic plan is to enhance the grassy lot to better support events. It’s reasonable to assume that better-supported events will add to the appeal of the area for business owners, and the investors will follow, thereby creating that economic justification to follow through on original downtown catalyst plan.
— Today’s News-Herald
