A bus system should begin operating in Lake Havasu City next summer, bringing much-needed connectivity to a town that can be hard to get around for people who don’t own a reliable vehicle.
It’s an exciting development for this city, and yet, this is a story that has been told a few times before.
It wasn’t so long ago, after all, that Lake Havasu City scrapped its bus service. That was in 2014, when Havasu’s population passed 50,000 people, hitting an artificial threshold that meant the city no longer qualified for federal funding for rural transportation projects. During its final days, Havasu Area Transit ran four routes with 89 stops between Havasu, Desert Hills, and The Shops at Havasu. Fares were an affordable $1.25. And yet the service counted just 300 regular users.
Geographically, Havasu is a big city — about as big as San Francisco in area, with just as many hills. But it’s clear that a giant fixed-route bus system that works in a big city won’t work in a town with a relatively small population. There simply aren’t enough users to support a massive transportation program.
When the funding dried up, city leaders decided that the expensive-to-operate service wasn’t worth offering at local taxpayer expense. The city toyed with other programs for the few hundred people who no longer had adequate transportation. Still, demand has lingered over the years for some kind of continued bus service, according to the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the agency responsible for traffic and transportation planning in Havasu.
With the recent purchase of two buses, the city is making solid progress toward its goal of starting up a new bus system next summer.
So what’s different this time?
Havasu leaders say they’ve learned from past mistakes, which is why the city is starting small, with a few buses and flexible route plans. Growth will happen as demand warrants.
Cost remains the big question. Public transportation is unlikely to turn a profit for the city, but the city can and should attempt to minimize the losses. The plan in place identifies grant funding to help cover the costs of the system, which means taxes won’t have to be raised and the city’s existing transportation budget won’t have to change, according to the MPO. As long as that stays true, it’s hard to find fault with the plan. It’s clear, however, that the city will need to seek continued funding from outside services for this system to remain sustainable.
Whether that can happen will determine just how successful this bus plan will be.
— Today’s News-Herald
