You don’t have to be a motorhead to appreciate Run to the Sun, but it helps. It’s a lot of fun to watch 800-plus souped-up hot rods cruise into town each year, temporarily taking over McCulloch Boulevard and Rotary Park for the annual celebration of car culture.

Whether you’re a car lover or not, there’s a lot to like about Run to the Sun. If you go to Thursday night’s car show on McCulloch Boulevard, you’ll get a taste of what to expect this weekend (traditionally, only about 30 percent of the show’s vintage cars are represented at that event.) The best show will be Friday and Saturday’s Show and Shine at Bridgewater Links. There’s also a women’s fashion show, a poker run and parade, and a pancake breakfast. It’s a lot of great fun.

