You don’t have to be a motorhead to appreciate Run to the Sun, but it helps. It’s a lot of fun to watch 800-plus souped-up hot rods cruise into town each year, temporarily taking over McCulloch Boulevard and Rotary Park for the annual celebration of car culture.
Whether you’re a car lover or not, there’s a lot to like about Run to the Sun. If you go to Thursday night’s car show on McCulloch Boulevard, you’ll get a taste of what to expect this weekend (traditionally, only about 30 percent of the show’s vintage cars are represented at that event.) The best show will be Friday and Saturday’s Show and Shine at Bridgewater Links. There’s also a women’s fashion show, a poker run and parade, and a pancake breakfast. It’s a lot of great fun.
As a showcase for classic cars, the event consistently brings visitors from near and far, including some from overseas. To that end, Run to the Sun is also a showcase for all that Lake Havasu City has to offer as the weather is optimal and there’s lots of opportunity to explore our vast outdoor surroundings.
Awesome cars, great surroundings and smart organization and planning are the reasons Run to the Sun has remained one of Havasu’s premier events for 41 years. Credit goes to the Relics & Rods club for that remarkable feat. Even better, the club has turned its proceeds from the event as a way to support the community, donating more than $300,000 over four decades to various Havasu charities.
Do yourself a favor and check out this weekend’s events. Admission is just $10 for a two-day ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.