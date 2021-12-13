The race for Arizona governor centered, for a moment, on a candidate’s suggestion that putting cameras in classrooms might solve a lot of what’s wrong with the state of education in the Grand Canyon State.
Kari Lake, during recent visits to Republican groups in Mohave County and in Scottsdale, suggested putting cameras in every public school classroom as a way to keep “woke” politics out of education
Her idea was quickly vilified in the press, and her campaign opponents seized on the moment to offer their own criticisms. She has clarified that cameras wouldn’t be focused on students, only the staffers who might want to indoctrinate them.
Transparency is always good. But Lake’s plan is a bad one. Never mind for a moment that it presents a logistical nightmare. It’s simply not likely to solve anything — at least not the way she thinks it will.
Proponents of cameras in the classrooms will likely point to the accountability transformation that occurred in similar public agencies — notably law enforcement — when they adopted wearable cameras. And it’s true that when the cameras are recording, police officers are generally better behaved during public contacts, and the bad apples are pretty quickly rooted out. However, law enforcement agencies can also tell you that the video systems are notoriously expensive for taxpayers. It’s not just the cost of equipment; video surveillance also requires vast data resources and the cost of time it takes for employees to review and redact video sought out in public records requests is significant.
Still, even with all the expense, it’s a good accountability tool when there’s a risk of injury or death on the line. It’s harder to justify similar costs to taxpayers simply because of worries that a teacher might be sharing controversial ideas with students.
This doesn’t mean that they should feel free to do so — Lake is right that school systems shouldn’t be used as political vehicles to introduce students to values not shared by their families and communities.
Local public oversight is necessary.
However, the public already has some tools available designed to keep our schools and educators accountable. It’s important to note that the number of people actually taking advantage of curriculum reviews, attending public school board meetings and participating in parent-teacher councils, is decidedly small. You can imagine that the thousands upon thousands of hours of footage the classroom cameras would produce would get little, if any, actual public viewership.
If teacher accountability is the goal, there are better options. Teachers could be required to post lesson plans and class syllabi for public review. Schools could adopt a job performance review process that includes input from members of the public.
Most importantly, the public’s best tool in its arsenal against bad education is parents who are engaged with their children’s school activities.
— Today’s News-Herald
