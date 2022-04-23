According to the U.S. Labor Bureau, roughly 8 million trade jobs were lost during the pandemic, and about half of those remain to be filled. That’s not taking into account the declining numbers in skilled trades in the years prior as well.
For years, many students were told that the only path to success after high school was to enroll at a four-year university, potentially taking on tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt in the process, in order to achieve a meaningful career. That mentality has now left millions with mountains of debt and degrees as worthless as the paper they are printed on. Meanwhile, millions of great paying jobs sit vacant.
While trade careers may not be for everyone, they provide a viable option at a fulfilling, engaging and enriching work experience, not only personally, but financially as well.
Additionally, the cost of attaining the certifications or other education needed to pursue these skilled trade occupations are significantly lower than attending a university. Many in these programs have jobs waiting for them before they even finish their certification or associate’s degrees.
By teaming up with local businesses and industry partners in need of skilled workers, local community colleges like Mohave Community College continue to demonstrate not only their commitment to educating the community, but providing a pipeline of talent to future employers across the region and beyond.
As the population continues aging, medical certifications will become even more valuable. The housing boom will cause construction jobs to keep growing. IT and other tech support jobs will play a key role in the future of numerous industries. Also, with the costs of traditional universities continuing to rise, our local community college offers a pathway for countless students to chase their dreams and continue their education, whether it’s in a trade profession or simply getting two years of college classes completed for thousands of dollars less before transferring to a university. And with community colleges recently being given the green light to begin offering some four-year degrees, the positive impact of Mohave Community College on our students and businesses will continue to grow as well.
— Today’s News-Herald
