Our neighbors to the south, the Colorado River Indian Tribes, represent a massive opportunity for Arizona and the drought-stricken southwest. The Tribes control one of the largest farming operations in the Lower Colorado River Valley, maintaining more than 80,000 acres of agricultural land in Arizona — and all the water rights that go with it. CRIT receives about 24 percent of Arizona’s water allotment from the Colorado River.
The Tribes know they play an important piece of the puzzle when it comes to water availability, especially in these increasingly parched times. And yet, federal laws prevent them from being able to fully participate in the solution.
The Tribes have been good stewards of their water for generations, and that continues today. Chairwoman Amelia Flores pointed out in a recent op-ed that CRIT started leaving water in Lake Mead in 2016 to avoid regional shortages. That included 55,000 acre feet in 2020 and 2021, and the Tribes have plans to do it again in 2022, she says.
The Tribes know they can do more to help other communities —Flores says CRIT would like to be able to make its water available for purchase, much like other agencies have done. The problem is, a nearly 200-year-old federal law restricts their right to do so. The Indian Non-Intercourse Act, passed in 1790, prohibits sales of a tribe’s interests in land unless the deal is negotiated in the presence of a federal commissioner and ratified by Congress.
However, Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema have introduced a new bill that would make it easier for the Tribes to lease, exchange, and store Colorado River water for use off the reservation. The issue of water rights sales will always raise eyebrows because it enables and encourages the insatiable thirst of growing communities like Queen Creek, but CRIT deserves a level playing field to do with its water rights what other communities and private interests are already doing. And as Flores points out, the Tribes have enough resources to help the state through an extended period of water uncertainty. In the meantime, the state could use the borrowed time to get other more sustainable solutions, like desalination and importing water from far-flung locales.
It shouldn’t take an act of Congress for CRIT to act in the interest of all Arizonans. That said, Congressmembers need to act with urgency and immediately authorize the CRIT Water Resliency Act.
—Today’s News-Herald
