Will Arizona’s water future come down to the other golden rule: He who has the gold rules? If so — and it may not be a question at all — it’s important to remember someone will always have deeper pockets.
Right now this issue is an all-Arizona affair, with the center of controversy a proposed Colorado River water transfer from near the Cibola area to Crown Creek. Arizona’s Department of Water Resources last year recommended the federal Interior Department allow some 1,000 acre-feet of water.
River communities, including Lake Havasu City, argued against the transfer. State Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, filed a bill that would prevent such transfers.
How well did these arguments from rural river communities work against the interests of Maricopa County? Last week, the state water agency doubled its recommended transfer to more than 2,000 acre-feet.
That’s how things are done in a state government dominated by the urban areas. In this case, Queen Creek may get some growth out of the deal while people and nature along the river will get a little thirstier.
So what happens when really deep pockets get into the picture? What happens when a company buys a beautiful, isolated but dry valley in the middle of the state and wants to build thousands of homes? Do they outbid Queen Creek or whomever else and transfer water from the Colorado River?
What if a buyer wants the river water rights for use out of state?
The Cibola transfer is setting precedents on a greased slope.
Water security for all Arizonans is paramount in water policy and administrative decisions. The Cibola transfer is a bad decision as it sets the stage for many more, compounding the consequences for river communities.
Area cities need to intensify the arguments and lobbying to halt the sale of scarce and threatened Colorado River water to the highest bidder.
— Today’s News-Herald
