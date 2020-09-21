There’s new optimism Congress might yet pass another stimulus bill that might include somewhere between the Republicans’ half-trillion dollar skinny bill and the Democrats’ $2 trillion package.
The prior economic stimulus bills staved off economic disaster for millions of Americans and small businesses. The trillions of dollars spent so far were but life rings in a raging economic sea. They kept things afloat long enough to allow a recovery.
The current stimulus package shares that aim. Unemployment is still high. Businesses face uncertainty and operating restrictions. Local and state governments are hedging their revenue bets as tax collections decline.
Handing out money is one way to stimulate the economy. A stimulus package would be even better if it focused on infrastructure needs – roads and bridges – to produce something more lasting than unemployment assistance.
One of President Trump’s big goals in his first term was a massive infrastructure program. The trillion dollar price tag caused Congress to balk.
Tying infrastructure improvements into a stimulus package would assure the nation’s lagging road work programs get solid attention. It would produce a tangible benefit to the country. It would also put a lot of unemployed Americans back to work.
Government make-work programs have been used throughout history when economic times are tough. They were used in the Great Depression in the United States but many believe projects ranging from Egyptian monuments to the Nazca Lines in Peru were job-producing public works projects.
A massive infrastructure project would be more than hiring the unemployment to re-dig the same hole. A boost in infrastructure spending would address specific needs that are growing as governments reduce capital spending in coronavirus-era budgets. It would target road and related needs rather than sending more money that can be used for a variety of things to local governments.
The stimulus is still needed. It’s best to do it in a way that provides a longer return to the public than simply writing millions of checks will product.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.