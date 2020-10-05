Housing is in demand locally and many other parts of the country. Prices have increased, which puts a crunch on lower-priced places to live.
At the same time, long-term rentals are more scarce as property owners take advantage of short-term rental opportunities.
This combination brings a demand for more affordable housing, a priority not just for those who wish a roof over their heads but for businesses that want employees to have housing.
Traditionally, the label of affordable housing meant housing targeted at middle-income earners, such as teachers and police officers. That’s still true, but in Lake Havasu City the list includes many who work in hospitality and construction industries, the city’s main economic drivers.
Some developers are seeking to fill the void, with lower-priced developments taking place on relative small scales along Lake Havasu Avenue and in the downtown area. There are a smattering of other new single and multi-family units going up elsewhere in town as well.
One untapped area that could ease the housing crunch is the use of renovated commercial space for housing. These conversions are a national trend, usually in urban areas, that factor in a downturn in commercial leasing.
Lake Havasu City has some mixed use zoning, such as in the downtown area, typically aimed at someone who, say, may want to run a boutique downstairs and live above.
The type of conversions taking place elsewhere – and possibly providing a model for our area – involve expanding the zoning use of commercial space that has been hard hit both by offices moving to remote work and retailers either leaving or downsizing.
The conversions aren’t always cost effective. Malls around the country, and locally as well, have lost a lot of retail tenants but few practical plans to convert mall space into housing have surfaced. Each location is different, though.
We know of no advanced plans for converting commercial buildings to residential use in Lake Havasu City but believe the city government should be open to supporting these changes should they present themselves.
A recent conversion of the Kmart building to manufacturing won approval and it was probably the highest and best use of that facility for the coming years.
City leaders often wonder about the proper role of local government in addressing affordable housing. Facilitating worthwhile projects through flexibility in zoning uses is a prime way.
Practical details aside for a moment, there ought to be some market matching a demand for roofs over people’s heads with all those spaces in which roofs cover a lot of empty space.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.