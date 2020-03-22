Our kids may not view this extra time off from school as anything more than an extended spring break, but for many Lake Havasu City parents, the school closures imposed by Gov. Doug Ducey over the coronavirus pandemic amount to a big, big problem. Working parents rely on the city’s after-school parks and recreation program to keep their children safely occupied and watched over during daylight hours. Importantly, the city relies on those working parents to fill a lot of important jobs — many of them in the service and hospitality industries that keep our town afloat. If they can’t work because of childcare concerns, then it’s another impediment to Havasu’s economy.
The after-school program has dozens of kids, most of them too young to leave at home by themselves, at each elementary school campus. Like everything else, that program is indefinitely canceled for the moment. With Ducey’s announcement that school is out until April 13 — and possibly longer, depending on how the coronavirus pandemic shakes out — life just got a whole lot more uncertain for those families who need the service.
That said, Lake Havasu City has never been a city to allow a challenge to get in the way. The immediate challenge, of course, is figuring out a way to care for hundreds of kids when there are recommendations not to gather in groups larger than 10, and to keep people separated from one another (not exactly the easiest thing when you’re dealing with kids from kindergarten through sixth grade) However, this is exactly the kind of thing that a community organization or a church could step in to assist. We’d encourage the city to initiate that conversation now. The sooner we can give parents some certainty that they can work, the more confidence we can have that Havasu will emerge from this crisis just fine.
— Today’s News-Herald
