It’s been a few years since Lake Havasu City ended its generous grant program for local charities. The city put the kibosh on the process back in 2017 after it became clear that the program was creating as many hurt feelings as it did community goodwill.
The plan at the time was to come up with a new and better system that would award funding based on community needs. It’s not clear that effort ever really got off the ground, but the city dipped a toe back into the charity waters a few years ago, thanks first to the federal CARES Act, and more recently the American Rescue Plan Act.
To distribute the money at the local level, the city formed the Community Resource Coalition, a committee vetted funding requests from local nonprofits and provided recommendations to the City Council on how to proceed. Ultimately, the coalition recommended $1 million in funding for about a dozen nonprofits.
Two things need to happen now. First, the city should identify a clear way of tracking and reporting on the spending of the money it just gave away. It would be nice to see some sort of oversight of the grant money once it’s doled out. That alone is a clear reason to keep the Communication Resource Coalition alive. We don’t mean to suggest anything unsavory about any of the groups that were given award money — on the contrary, it’s clear that some very good work is being supported in our community — but public accountability keeps everybody honest.
The Community Resource Coalition could conduct a clear and public auditing process, helping to ensure we don’t end up with another Interagency on our hands.
Second, the city should restore its grant program permanently, but it shouldn’t be a free-for-all cash giveaway. The original idea of awarding funds based on identified community needs still has merit. The City Council should work to identify the community’s biggest needs — things like homelessness and affordable housing come to mind — and invite local nonprofits to step forward with creative solutions in something of a competitive bidding process.
It’s an opportunity to address some of our community’s biggest issues in a way that doesn’t necessarily burden existing city resources.
