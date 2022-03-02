Gas prices are rising quickly, to the surprise of nobody, in the days since Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the necessary sanctions that followed. Oil jumped to $110 a barrel as of Wednesday morning, while prices at the pumps are about 30 cents a gallon higher than they were a month ago (and many of us were already grumbling about fuel prices a month ago).
Combined with ongoing inflation concerns, it’s a recipe for real economic disaster without some kind of intervention. It’s clear that the Biden administration needs to do something now to reduce America’s reliance on foreign oil. Biden has grand green plans to transition the country to cleaner, renewable energy sources, and those are admirable goals, but the fact remains that, for better or for worse, dirty fuel keeps our country’s engine running.
To ignore our immediate economic needs in the name of a green agenda is irresponsible governance.
The White House needs to back off its energy policies for a while and unshackle the oil & gas industry so that America can return to providing for its own energy needs as it did just a few years ago. The Biden administration’s freeze on new leasing and drilling permits on federal land and in the Gulf of Mexico has made domestic oil production difficult -- about a quarter of U.S. oil comes from federal land -- meaning we’re relying heavily on imports from other countries.
Renewed energy independence would allow America to stop the imports from Russia, a step that should have been among the first economic sanctions levied against Putin’s regime.
However, Biden should continue his push for green energy with financial incentives that don’t hobble fossil fuel providers. Energy independence and a green future don’t have to be mutually exclusive goals, and it’s time to stop treating them that way.
While I agree that America needs a balanced energy policy that includes existing fossil fuels and green energy, it’s important to know the facts about our current situation.
America is still the largest producer of oil today. Production is down not due to Biden policy, it’s down due to investors and oil companies not putting “money in the ground” to bring production up. Just look at the futures market and you can see that the market is pricing oil lower in the future. That doesn’t incentivize exploration and investment.
We can try and politicize current gasoline prices but it’s really the market that is driving prices.
