The ballots are still being counted, but with a spread of more than 100,000 votes, it seems as though Mark Kelly will ultimately claim Arizona’s U.S. Senate Seat from Martha McSally. Congratulations to both candidates on a hard-fought campaign. Kelly’s apparent victory is a big milestone for the Grand Canyon State, which will have two Democrats in the U.S. Senate for the first time since the 1950s.
We hope Kelly realizes what a fragile moment this is. Like it or not, he’s a test case for Democrats, and voters will be watching him closely as his next election is right around the corner. (He’ll be finishing the last two years of John McCain’s term, with a new election scheduled for 2022)
Arizona has been a conservative stronghold for decades, but Arizona’s political patchwork has been growing steadily more blue in recent years. But we’re not there yet, and major portions of Arizona remain dark red. These next two years will be a test of Mark Kelly and Sen. Krysten Sinema’s ability to reach across the aisle, as they’re fond of claiming in political ads, rather than simply doing the bidding of party leaders. So far, Sinema has been disappointing in that regard.
Arizona’s Senators have been proudly independent over the years, perhaps illustrated best by the late McCain, whose “maverick” approach often frustrated his colleagues in Washington.
Of course,it’s easy to embrace an independent streak when you’ve built a decades-long political career. Kelly and Sinema are relative political newbies, which means Arizona has less clout in D.C.
The next two years are the Democrats’ time to shine. If they can show Arizona voters they care more about the issues than they do about towing the party line, voters here will feel much more comfortable about keeping them in office. Ultimately, it’s in all of our interests for our representatives to build better relationships and a better understanding of key political issues -- and that only comes with more time in the office.
Kelly should use those two years to better define himself with his constituents. It’s clear that voters didn’t choose him for his stance on any of the issues, because it’s not clear what his stances on the issues are. He appears to be in favor of climate change initiatives that involve clean air and clean jobs, as well as gun safety initiatives, but he’s done little to explain to voters exactly what he hopes to accomplish in those areas.
We also hope Kelly will spend some time learning about the parts of Arizona where he didn’t do much campaigning, including Mohave County. As a resident of one of Arizona’s larger populated areas, he’ll need to develop a better understanding of how rural areas are affected by federal decision-making. He needs to know that roadways need attention, and that water rights are being gobbled up by cities at the expense of smaller communities upstream.
Kelly will need our help understanding those issues as he settles into his new DC digs. We know Mohave County will be glad to support a politician, Democrat or Republican, who commits to representing us well on the issues we care about most.
— Today’s News-Herald
