The votes have been counted, and it appears Lake Havasu City has a couple of new faces for the City Council. Congratulations to Nancy Campbell and Cameron Moses for securing their seats. It will be refreshing to hear some new voices.
Likewise, congratulations to Councilman David Lane for his reelection. It says a lot about his leadership and his listening skills that voters so overwhelmingly approved his bid for a second term.
We should note that the crop of candidates this election cycle was pretty good. Voters had decent choices, and it couldn’t have been easy to narrow the options down. And on that note, we’d like to wish a fond farewell and offer our thanks to Councilman Gordon Groat, who didn’t appear to win a second term. Groat served the community well over the last four years, working behind the scenes on important issues including coronavirus and water supply. We know Groat will find other ways to continue serving the community, and we hope that’s true for candidates Mike Bonney and David Jaramillo as well.
We don’t expect to see much change when the new council is seated. Statements made by all candidates during the campaign indicated that they were mostly happy with the way the city was operating, so don’t expect to see much divisiveness emerge in city leadership, or for much to change. However, we do hope to see Campbell and Moses ask a lot of questions and offer new ideas and possible directions for the city to consider.
For the incoming council members, it’s not too early to get down to business. They won’t be seated until November, so that leaves plenty of time for the newbies to get up to speed on important issues that will be coming up on the city’s agenda.
The City Council will have a lot on its plate over the next two years, including figuring out what to do with Havasu’s Irrigation and Drainage District, which generates about $5 million in property taxes for the city. That is money that the city either needs to figure out how to replace, or how to live without, and either choice is a big decision that requires a lot of research and creative thinking. The city also has tight times ahead, fiscally speaking, as the community continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic that has put a big strain on the businesses that contribute taxes to the city’s bottom line. This new council will need to continue the conservative fiscal policies of its predecessors to get through the next couple of years, and importantly, it needs to prioritize economic development.
Interestingly, Havasu’s incoming council is the youngest the city has had in recent memory. Council members Jim Dolan, Jeni Coke, Michele Lin, Mayor Cal Sheehy, and now incoming Councilman Cameron Moses, are in their 30s and 40s. We’ve been talking about demographic starvation for a few years, but the city has mostly only given lip service to doing anything about it. It seems logical that a younger council may have new ideas and a better sense of how to make the community more appealing to the young families needed to keep our town growing and thriving.
We look forward to seeing what these new folks bring to the table.
Congrats again to the winning candidates, and congratulations to Lake Havasu City for picking capable leaders for our community.
— Today’s News-Herald
