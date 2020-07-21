Congress is poised to spend another trillion dollars or more on the next coronavirus economic bailout.
It’s round five for the economic care packages and the trillions are starting to add up. The next one really needs to not just sustain businesses and households for a few more months but to spring the economy into a full rebound.
If it doesn’t, the recovery will be spent paying for the coronavirus bailouts.
A real danger with the next stimulus is that Democrats and Republicans are pretty far apart, suggesting that the compromises will result in a measure that will pass Congress but not do what it needs to really push the economy.
Of the past measures, three stand out for most people: First were stimulus checks to individuals, aimed at boosting personal spending. Second were loans to businesses to help pay employees. Third were the $600 weekly unemployment checks on top of state unemployment benefits.
The latter expire at the end of the month, the deadline Congress has set to pass a new package. Those checks have been a boon to many and may, arguably, have helped Lake Havasu City’s economy a great deal as “funemployed” Californians got away to the river a lot.
The big unemployment checks also created disincentives to actually work. They shouldn’t be included in the next stimulus but likely will be in some form.
The federal loans to business under the Paycheck Protection Program kept many businesses afloat but came at a time when many were closed or nearly closed.
The next stimulus round, based on the Republican package, will likely include some unemployment money, reduced stimulus checks to individuals and at least a reduction in payroll taxes.
In our view, the billions of dollars per week in unemployment benefits should be shifted toward payments that incentivize work, not staying at home. In Europe, direct payments to employers to pay employees worked well during the worst of the pandemic.
Even businesses closed again could benefit from this work incentive. Even shuttered businesses need remodeling or business development strategies or other work often delayed by the press of day-to-day business. Paying people to not work may help out a lot of individuals but isn’t likely to produce much of a strong economic return. At best, it will bring a rusty and even resentful workforce back to their jobs after months of free time and leisure.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.