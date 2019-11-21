The federal government in all likelihood is operating today with Congress averting a shutdown by kicking a financial deadline back a few weeks.
That’s one thing those elected representatives can agree on these days: delay.
Another thing they’ve become really good at is convincing citizens that the job of the representative consists almost solely of beating down the political opposition. Good gig, that, if the report card is based on the amount of blame, accusations, and rage produced.
Sadly, that stuff doesn’t really get the work done. The work is needed, as evidenced by recurring shutdowns and shutdown threats caused by the failure of Congress to work out a complete, responsible spending plan.
Yes, there were plenty of cheers over the summer for all the budgetary progress. The progress wasn’t real.
What is real is the country’s governmental financial crisis. With or without a shutdown, the federal government will spend close to a trillion dollars more in the coming year than it will have.
That trillion will add to the national debt, which is already at $23 trillion.
These are big numbers, so large they are almost abstract and meaningless. To the Federal Reserve chairman, though, they represent an unsustainable financial situation that could severely damage the country’s economy.
Why? Because the government is spending more on interest payments than it is for things like roads. Or veterans’ services. Or even Medicaid.
As debt increases, more and more tax dollars will be paid for interest, leaving even less for actual government services.
Republicans have joined Democrats in the drunken sailor spending club, a sorry state that leaves no elected official feeling responsible for a pending financial crisis.
Voters could hold them responsible but have generally found it more emotionally satisfying to gauge government performance solely through the prism of tribal politics.
Impeachment is a sideshow to the real drama that’s going on: The government’s finances are going down the tubes while Congress fiddles, blames, accuses and otherwise seeks cover for its culpability in destroying the world’s greatest economy.
— Today’s News-Herald
(5) comments
50+ billion a year of Tax payer Dollars handed out all over the World. Print Print Print You held up $ we Borrowed for Ukraine you're Impeached.
Honestly, you just cannot help yourself can you? Day after day you confirm the rumor that you truly are dumber than a box of Palin's. He held up dollars appropriated and approved by Congress and the loser himself to provide military assistance to an ally in order to benefit your campaign. Yes, he should be impeached and he will be.
The Only Dummy here is the lefty lunatics like your self. Or maybe they have it all figured out.?/
Let's See. Definition Democrat= BS your way in to Congress/Government with lies, free junk and giveaways Vote to donate Billions to a 3rd world country, Then get your useless never had a job drug addict son a job that makes 83 thousand dollars a week of American hard earned tax payer $. When someone/Republicans Find Out. Accuse them first file charges quick..
News Flash. lil rovR. No impeachment Not going to happen. Why? There's no one person to date that has been told directly or indirectly By the President to do anything wrong. Impeach RG
Amen
[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed
