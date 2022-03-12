President Biden has said the nation’s actions against Russia -- specifically, the banning of fossil fuel imports -- will require us all to endure higher prices at the pump. Of course, that was news to absolutely nobody who’s filled up a gas tank in the past week or so. Gas prices have risen by double digits in a short amount of time, and there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight. Even before Biden’s Russia sanctions, inflation concerns prompted some people, including Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, to call for the suspension of gas taxes in a bid for immediate financial relief. We didn’t agree with that action then, but the idea has a certain appeal now with the pile-on of the sanctions.
Congress and the Arizona Legislature should consider suspending their gas taxes, or at least capping them to the minimum sustainable amount possible, until the inflation crisis is over.
Even better, it’s a good time to consider an indexed gas tax that rises or falls with the cost of gasoline. When, say, gas is at its normal average of less than $2.50, the tax could be set at 36 cents per gallon. But if it leaps up to $4 or more as it did last week, it could drop to about 8 cents per gallon or so. This approach would offer the chance for relief for consumers and allow for better planning and budgeting for consumers and businesses.
This won’t be our last gas price crunch. It’s time for our legislators to offer a better plan than simply telling the public to endure the pain.
— Today’s News-Herald
