Congress is back. That line used to mean something, if only a warning to watch your wallets. Now, no worries. There’s little danger Congress will get anything done.
Even as a pandemic rages and the economy has huge holes and millions of people wonder about paying for food and rent because they are out of work.
The big item before Congress is the additional stimulus to patch these problems until the coronavirus recedes. Despite big promises from both parties, the negotiations have become partisan lines in the sand.
Why not pass a new stimulus that puts a temporary bandage on the economy? Politically, its best for those members to do nothing, or at least do nothing if it’s not to their respective demands. There are elections in November after all.
Both sides profess to want a stimulus but they are far apart on the details and the price. The price should worry everyone as the country’s debt as a percent of the overall economy has soared in this crazy year of 2020.
Doing nothing is pretty easy and the current Congress has gotten lots of practice reps in while not dealing with big issues in the past.
Without removal of all business and travel restrictions, the economy cannot flourish at previous levels. Because of those restrictions, millions of people can’t earn their previous income or even any income.
This is a rare time when the country needs to expand economic support to the public. It’s hard to call the unemployed lazy if their jobs are lost only because of government restriction..
The first stimulus was passed with little actual thought. It has holes and offered chances for abuse. Still, it propped up the economy in a very dark period. The current stimulus plans are getting a lot of thought — or at least a lot of talk – but aren’t moving through Congress.
We favor a stimulus that props up unemployment assistance without acting as a disincentive to work. We favor action that keeps consumer confidence high and helps avoid a double-dip recession.
Even the smaller “skinny” stimulus floated by some Republicans at half a trillion dollars would help prevent an economic tumble and put food on peoples’ tables.
The entire House of Representatives and the Senators up for re-election should remember that running on a record is fine but doing nothing is hardly a strong record.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.