Congressman Paul Gosar is certainly no stranger to controversy. He stepped into it a few months ago when one of his Twitter accounts posted an animated video attacking New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. His District 4 constituents have always liked that Gosar goes against the conventional political grain, but that dumb social media post was a step too far, and it cost him his seat on two House committees — which means Gosar is less effective in his role as a representative for Mohave County.
More recently, Gosar is facing criticism from the wider world for his participation in Friday’s American First Political Action Conference, organized by Nick Fuentes, a far-right social media personality who has been labeled by federal prosecutors as a white supremacist who has alleged connections to rallies that led to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.
According to news reports from the conference, Fuentes urge the crowd to “give a round of applause for Russia.”At last year’s conference, which Gosar also attended, Fuentes reportedly urged the protection of the “white demographic core.”
Gosar should distance himself from such hateful rhetoric. He needs to publicly account for his attendance at the event and help shut down criticism from Republican leaders who aren’t being shy in voicing their disdain for him. Gosar might not be a racist — we don’t think he is — but if someone is willing to associate with hate, and overlook hateful statements, they’re just as guilty of the harm it causes. The fact is, Gosar is more or less beloved by Republicans in this area — he was a key speaker at the Havasu GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner a few weeks ago, and he hosted a sold-out fundraiser back in December. He has a lot of local support, and doesn’t need the endorsement of people like Fuentes and his followers. In fact, we suspect those ties are making local voters like him a little less.
Gosar’s continued curious behavior needs to stop. He needs to clearly show Mohave County voters that he represents their interests in Washington without being so divisive.
—Today’s News-Herald
(2) comments
It's in his nature, you can't demand that he try and hide his support of white nationalists.
Not all supporters of this nutcase are fascists or racists, but all fascists and racists support Gosar!
Gosar has made it plain that he is an ignorant, anti-American, racist, so much so in fact his own family can't stand him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.