Each year around this time, local government leaders at agencies throughout Mohave County like to tell anybody who will listen that they aren’t raising taxes even though the law certainly gives them that right. Each year around this time, we publish an editorial pointing out that by not doing anything, local government agencies are, in fact, raising the amount of taxes people pay.

Using Lake Havasu City as an example, consider that local taxpayers will be putting about $275,000 more in city coffers next year than they did in 2022-23. Thanks to increasing property values, we’re all paying more taxes even though the City Council is considering leaving the tax rate the same.

