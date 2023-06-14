Each year around this time, local government leaders at agencies throughout Mohave County like to tell anybody who will listen that they aren’t raising taxes even though the law certainly gives them that right. Each year around this time, we publish an editorial pointing out that by not doing anything, local government agencies are, in fact, raising the amount of taxes people pay.
Using Lake Havasu City as an example, consider that local taxpayers will be putting about $275,000 more in city coffers next year than they did in 2022-23. Thanks to increasing property values, we’re all paying more taxes even though the City Council is considering leaving the tax rate the same.
It’s not much money in the grand scheme of these. A home valued at $100,000 would pay less than 3 additional bucks for the year, according to the city’s own math. But multiply this scenario over a number of taxing districts, and it quickly becomes more than a little pocket change.
All taxing districts — Lake Havasu City, Mohave County, Mohave Community College and Lake Havasu Unified School District — should consider lowering the property tax rate this year.
Taxpayers have been hit hard by inflation in just about every corner. We think local government has the ability to offer a little token relief (and if you don’t think there’s wiggle room in the budget, take a look at the pay raises that were just handed out to the city’s top staff). The rising property values mean that even with a reduced tax rate, local government organizations can maintain or increase revenue. Our government institutions have an opportunity to strike a balance between fiscal responsibility and supporting its community’s prosperity.
The tax rate hearings are happening now. (The city’s hearing is Tuesday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.)
We hope local leaders give some real consideration to lowering the property tax rate this year.
