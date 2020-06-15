The Lake Havasu City Council last week formally offered to let the fledgling Havasu Riviera State Park use city-leased land for the park entry station. There’s no reason to think a guard shack location is an important step toward finally opening the park and the launch ramp capacity of ramps built two years ago.
It’s something, something that moves along what seems intolerably slow progress toward opening the state park and with it access to a major real estate and commercial development.
It’s progress so slow that the location of a guard shack is seen as progress.
At groundbreaking ceremonies in 2016, the park and related development was hailed as an equally groundbreaking partnership between the state Parks Department, Lake Havasu City and private developers Komick Enterprises.
Recently, the state said the park’s opening would be delayed until spring of 2021 because of the coronavirus.
Not so many years ago, the state park system forced to close most facilities because of no money. After reopening, a study panel recommended the parks department enter more partnerships as a way to stay financially secure. Good idea, except maybe for anyone considering a partnership with the state on a new park. Consider a developer that is ready to sell lots, probably needs to sell lots, after years of spending money on the real estate project.
For that developer, along with thousands of area boaters and visitors, a closed roadway to the park is very frustrating. The guard shack will help move the project forward. A very little bit.
— Today’s News-Herald
