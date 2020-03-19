By now, people should realize how senseless and even harmful it is for the public to go through grocery stores like hordes of hungry locusts.
There is plenty of food. The supply chain is in good shape. There’s even plenty of toilet paper. Trying to corner the market won’t end well, as it didn’t for the guys who bought thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer. Big companies keep producing more food and paper products.
Stores are adjusting by limiting hours or purchases or giving the elderly specific shopping hours. Mostly, they’ve done what they can to keep the shelves stocked.
It’s really time to break the buying frenzy. People should control themselves. If they don’t, new rules or laws will do the controlling.
Anyone who’s been stocking up should stay away from the grocery store for a while and just use the stocks they have. Those who need to shop should do so for a few days of supplies just as they did before coronavirus days.
If both those things happened, normalcy would return to the grocery stores. Without a chance, even routine trips to the store perpetuate the urge to buy more stuff because the hordes may take the last of it.
Americans generally, and Lake Havasu City residents in particular, are doing a great job of doing the things needed to help suppress the spread of coronavirus. They are mostly distancing themselves from others.
Stores are the exception to that. A crowded movie theater or restaurant is no more harmful than a crowded grocery store. That needs to sink in. People need to recognize that an unwanted consequence of grocery frenzy could be mandates to reduce stores’ people capacity. This would mean long lines, making the situation even worse.
According to one study, Arizona had more concern with toilet paper than any other state based on tweet volume and other social media posts. There was never a shortage, only hysteria.
The public needs to curb the urge to stock up. Or it will likely be curbed by stores and regulation.
So good to see Costco refusing to take back toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, water, rice and Lysol, all scooped up by low-life hoarders.
