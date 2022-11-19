Relax, Americans. We made our way through another election … perhaps. We know for certain the final results won’t be known until after the Georgia runoff election for the U.S. Senate on Dec. 6, and the possibility of lawsuits questioning the validity of the voting tabulation seem quite likely. Then there is the looming recount in the Arizona attorney general race that won’t happen until next month.
However, basically, it’s over. The non-stop political ads are gone. The signs cluttering the landscape on roads and highways should be disappearing soon. One constant remains, though, as it has since the earliest days of the union: The process has a history of consternation.
We all remember Richard M. Johnson, don’t we? Of course! It was the election of 1836! He was elected vice president. Or was that president of vice?
Back up just a bit. The events of the presidential election of 1800 produced a need to amend the U.S. Constitution. At that time, the candidate receiving the most Electoral College votes would be president while the runner-up became vice president.
In 1800, Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr tied for the office, both receiving 73 Electoral College votes; the House of Representatives then selected Jefferson to be the president. That begat the 12th Amendment to the Constitution, which created separate votes for the president and vice president and required the Senate to select a vice president in case of a tie for that office.
The only time that has happened since the ratification of the 12th Amendment was 1836. Martin Van Buren was elected president, but Johnson was one vote short of a majority among four VP candidates. On Feb. 8, 1837, the Senate voted 33-16 in favor of Johnson.
RMJ was just a tad controversial. He served in Congress for 30 years and made no bones about acknowledging his slave mistress and their daughters. After his “election,” he hoped “the intelligence of the Senate will guard the country from any injury that might result from the imperfections of its presiding officer.”
That presiding officer, of course, was Vice President Johnson, who did break 14 tie votes during his tenure. However, more often than not, he could be found in Kentucky, operating his tavern.
In 1840, Van Buren and Johnson were elected out of office.
How about the election of 1876? It saw the highest turnout of any in U.S. history — 82%. Despite that, it was decided by one electoral vote.
In that year, it was Democrat Samuel Tilden vs. Republican Rutherford B. Hayes. After voting was concluded, no winner was declared because the vote in South Carolina, Florida and Louisiana were unclear. Folks from both parties rushed to those states — see if this sounds familiar — to influence the vote counting. The GOP-controlled election boards in those states, contending fraud and intimidation in some polling areas, invalidated enough Democratic votes to award Hayes the electoral votes. Meanwhile, in Oregon, a Republican elector was disqualified.
The Electoral College process went well except in four states. Yep, South Carolina, Florida, Louisiana and Oregon. Two sets of electors voted, and Congress received conflicting sets of votes. That set off a process of political wrangling that produced a compromise and a vote in the House. On March 2, 1877, Hayes was declared the winner by a vote of 185-184. On March 5, he was inaugurated.
Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what it really takes to get elected president. If you have the right connections, you just might get it done, according to popular lore.
The 1960 election was the closest of the 20th century as Democrat John F. Kennedy defeated Republican Richard M. Nixon in the popular vote by 112,827, a margin of 0.17%. Republicans raised the question of election fraud, specifically in Illinois and Texas. It was close in Illinois as Kennedy won by 8,858 votes, a margin of 0.2%, while Nixon won 92 of the state’s 101 counties. Kennedy’s strength showed in Chicago with its large population of Catholic (Kennedy would become the first Catholic president; Joe Biden is the second) and Black voters. A third factor: Chicago Mayor Richard Daley, who was the chairman of the Cook County Democratic Party. It was claimed by Republicans that Daley had a hand in manipulating the vote count, but that was never proven. However, two recounts in Cook County showed there was a pattern of miscounting votes, but not enough to change the outcome.
The Texas issue, where Kennedy won by 46,000 votes, was fueled by the fact that Kennedy’s running mate, Lyndon B. Johnson, was a Texan. Voter fraud was claimed; in Fannin County more than 6,000 votes were cast but there were only 4,895 registered voters. In another county there were 86 registered voters but 211 votes were cast. A statewide recount was demanded, but the state board of elections, all Democrats, had already certified Kennedy as the winner.
It’s obvious: there always will be controversy when the vote is close. It’s happened in the past, it will happen in the future, it’s happening right now. It’s a part of the Democratic fabric, and it’s the clothing we’ll continue to wear every two or four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.