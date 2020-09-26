More than six months into mixed messages from scientists and elected officials about coronavirus, maybe it’s time for individuals to shoulder the responsibility for quelling this monster?
England is at the forefront of a second wave and Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered new restrictions on socialization around the country.
In the U.S., a late summer decline in cases has shifted into an uptick as schools reopen and, maybe, the public becomes a bit cavalier about the virus.
Arizona mirrors that trend, with university cases in particular focus.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s relatively light touch on executive restrictions deserves applause, if more for approach than in execution. It sought to balance keeping the economy and jobs going with restrictions that limit new infections. Finding the Goldilocks spot has proven difficult.
It’s probable that the U.S. will face an increase in cases in the fall and winter.
Mohave County won’t be immune, especially given the normal influx of seasonal visitors.
County cases continue to dip, a great sign. By many indications, it’s time to shuck the masks and distance and the rest. Scottsdale did away with its mask order. Anti-maskers routinely speak out at Lake Havasu City Council meetings now. This group is more than a few outliers. Unfortunately, many take a short view that immediate personal liberty is more important than our nation’s lasting freedom, a quality measured in no small part by a strong national economy, one not held back by the coronavirus.
Mask arguments are somewhat akin to gun arguments. People have a right to own guns. They have the right to carry them, concealed or open, in public.
They do not have a right to brandish the weapon, an action that leaves people threatened regardless of the gun owner’s intent. Responsible gun owners get it. The law draws the line, too.
Masks, or lack thereof, produce similar reactions in some. Misguided? Maybe.
Concerns about coronavirus may be overblown, sometimes. They may be underblown, sometimes.
So what’s a thoughtful, responsible response to the current risk of coronavirus, specific to Lake Havasu City and Mohave County?
Take heart, as progress on vaccines is moving quickly and show promise of being available in months, not years, assuming politics don’t kill the public trust in government vaccine approval.
One thing stands out from the bulk of medical advice and guidelines: They are not absolute; they are situational. There’s nothing magical about six feet; a clearly sick person or a vulnerable person or being outside makes a difference. Same with masks and handwashing. Likewise with 50 percent occupancy in a restaurant. There are variables.
Individuals around here have done a pretty good job around here seeking and finding the Goldilocks spots. With the threat of increased cases looming, those sweet spots could move so it’s wise to be a bit cautious and the masks and other precautions handy.
It’s individual behavior, not mandates, that determine how quickly the city, state, nation and world move past this mess.
