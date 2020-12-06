Coronavirus cases are rising like never before. Mohave County reported 165 new cases on Friday, with triple digits reported every day before it last week.
In Mohave County, however, it’s hard to know just how the county is handling the surge.
That’s because a few weeks ago, Mohave County Supervisors decided that we were no longer in a state of emergency and voted to stop holding twice-weekly meetings with the Mohave County health director for updates on things like hospital capacity, virus outbreaks and enforcement efforts.
Additionally, county supervisors agreed to allow county staff to stop reporting numbers to the public on a daily basis, skipping weekends and holidays.
These were mistakes.
The virus doesn’t take vacation days and holidays. Reporting the positive cases on a Monday seems to present a false sense of what’s actually happening in our communities, since it’s likely that number probably also includes positive cases reported on Saturdays and Sundays as well.
Additionally, the lack of public discussion has created an appearance of a lack of transparency on the part of the county -- and that’s exacerbated because county officials are understandably hard to reach by phone or email.
Mohave County seemed to handle the virus best in the early days of the pandemic, when supervisors and county staff were bending over backward to share information with the public through press conferences and town hall meetings.
Today, however, it’s difficult to understand what’s going on behind the scenes.
All we can see are the numbers going up, and the rumors are flying about how packed our hospitals are and which businesses are being targeted.
It would be best for everyone’s sake if the county would resume holding regular public meetings to get updates from the county health director. A weekly meeting would be fine. Allow members of the public and the press to ask questions and bring up concerns. It’s important to note that these meetings shouldn’t be used as opportunities to do other county business -- that was a big problem during those twice-weekly supervisor meetings.
Mohave County is still in a state of emergency, and the supervisors need to show the public they’re treating it like one.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
