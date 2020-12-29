The Legislature is scheduled to return to session after the holidays facing a lot of unfinished business from last session which adjourned early.
It’s important lawmakers put a high priority on coronavirus liability protection for businesses, schools, health care providers and other organizations. Right now, frontline health care workers are offered liability under an executive order but the protection expires the end of this month.
Congress had the chance to enact some liability protection but Democratic opposition killed several tries. It shouldn’t be a partisan measure, though.
Offering liability from lawsuits, except in the most egregious and neglectful circumstances, is a vital step toward making businesses and institutions fully functional again.
Concern over the cost of lawsuits keeps schools and businesses operating in defensive mode, forcing them to focus on perceptions of safety to the exclusion of all else. No wonder, since thousands of coronavirus lawsuits have been filed all over the country.
It’s very difficult to prove someone was infected with coronavirus at a particular place and time. A plaintiff’s best bet is to show negligence in following mandates, laws or safety guidelines.
Even then, the chance of a court victory are slim. It’s not the outcome that concerns institutions. It’s the cost of defending those lawsuits.
A reasonable liability bill passed the Arizona House last spring but the Senate adjourned before taking it up again. It required a legal judgment of gross negligence based on clear and convincing evidence before a plaintiff could collect.
Raising the bar would dissuade plaintiffs and lawyers from filing weak cases in hopes of a settlement.
The bill, if approved, would help ease some of the fear businesses, schools, health care workers and others face every day the pandemic drags on.
Minimizing the liability is an essential step in a return to a fully functional economy and society.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.