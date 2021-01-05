No one’s advocating for permanent face masks but it looks like there are some extra health benefits from practicing hygiene during a pandemic.
Reports of flu and the respiratory virus known as RSV are way down across most of the country. In Mohave County, flu cases this season total six, according to the state Health Department website. The trend over the last five years has been dozens of cases each week this time of year.
Likewise, RSV cases are far, far below previous years’ levels. RSV is most common in children, though flu is more common and problematic in older people.
The recent trend extends to the rest of the state and nation.
Why? The experts are giving credit to the coronavirus, or at least to the public’s reaction to it. The pandemic brought on lots of hand washing, lots of mouth covering and lots of social distance. Those are exactly the practices that keep the flu at bay, though fewer heed the urgings of health officials during normal flu seasons.
Those practices, plus strong encouragement from health authorities to get the flu shot this year (out of fear a flu and coronavirus infection combined posed more serious health risks) worked together so far.
There are questions of whether people will drop those practices once vaccines are widely distributed. Almost certainly, the answer is yes even though it’s unclear the vaccine stops someone from carrying Covid-19.
Should that happen, a late flu season is more likely. Graphs show the number of flu cases is increasing over recent weeks, though the number is still small.
People should keep flu and RSV in mind as they shed their coronavirus face fashion and hygiene practices. A little more hand washing and a little more social space is a good prescription for flu season as well as a pandemic.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.