There are 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mohave County as of this writing. Ten of them are in Lake Havasu City. With nearly every case so far, only a minimal amount of information has been made available to the public. Generally, we’re told that the case has been confirmed, and that it exists in a certain geographical area.
It’s clear that more information could help slow the spread of the virus. If people knew that the virus has definitely touched their social circles, we’re sure they’d take more seriously the recommendations to stay isolated. Instead, they hear that Havasu, a city of nearly 60,000 people, has 10 cases and they figure the odds of not contracting the virus are still in their favor.
That’s one of the reasons it’s still easy to find gatherings of people throughout town — we’re all fairly certain this thing won’t catch us. But health warnings show that many more of us will be infected over the next few weeks, and it begs the question of whether the number could have ultimately been lower if we had better information on our side.
Public health departments monitoring the spread of the disease have an obligation to share more information than they’re sharing, but they’re relying on guidance that privacy concerns should be protected, apparently even at the cost of public safety. This needs to change, and it needs to change now.
Privacy is important, but let’s not pretend we haven’t already suspended other important laws — including a couple of Constitutional protections we all claim to hold dear — in the name of fighting coronavirus. Privacy laws, including HIPAA, should be subject to suspension in a pandemic.
Nobody is asking for patient names, but we do need to know more about the places infected people have been and the institutions they’ve interacted with. We need to know if they’ve been in our schools, shopped at our grocery stores, visited the senior center.
Of course, much of this is covered in the health department’s investigations of each case. People who are believed to have been exposed are informed and told to monitor themselves for symptoms. Mostly, however, that information remains private, leaving the rest of us to speculate and wonder while rumors — and the virus — run rampant.
Since Arizona’s stay-at-home order is really more of a strong suggestion thatn it is a demand, Gov. Doug Ducey needs to immediately require that Arizona public health departments give out information in a way that gives residents the information they need to make informed decisions about the places they go and the people they interact with. Give the public more information, and give it to us now.
