Lake Havasu City residents got some good news yesterday — 1,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine finally arrived here and the first injections started being distributed almost immediately.
The rollout is structured to ensure the vaccine reaches the most vulnerable among us and those in critical careers.
Appropriately, it’s the frontline healthcare workers who are getting the first doses since they have the most exposure to the virus.
Next up? Other medical service workers, long-term care facility staff and residents. Then it’s on to the next phase, which includes healthcare workers, adults in congregate settings, law enforcement, teachers, childcare workers and other essential workers. Before being made available to the general public, the vaccine will be distributed to adults over the age of 65 and adults with high risk medical conditions.
But 1,000 initial doses in Havasu won’t go very far. In fact, the relatively small number of doses currently available won’t likely stretch beyond the first phase, so it’s important for our elected leaders to speak up at the state and federal levels to make sure we get our fair share as quickly as possible.
To achieve herd immunity, medical experts say about 90 percent of the population should get the vaccine. Because of public hesitancy and lingering questions about the vaccines, public health director Denise Burley says she’ll be happy with an inoculation rate in the 70s.
Lake Havasu City alone has nearly 60,000 residents. To reach 70 percent of our residents, we’ll need 41,000 more doses -- and that’s just for the first round. Of course, this isn’t just a Havasu problem. This is a question of math being contemplated in every community in the nation.
The squeaky wheel gets the grease, so Havasu residents should expect their state representatives -- that’s Sonny Borrelli in the State Senate and Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci in the state House of Representatives -- to pressure the Arizona Department of Health Services to prioritize rural Arizona as it coordinates the continued vaccination rollout.
To that end, there are still many questions about how people will be able to get the vaccine once it’s available to them. Current guidance identifies broad groups of people, such as essential workers, but it hasn’t been made clear who gets to determine a person’s classification. This was the same when coronavirus tests were still a precious resource.
The county should work with the medical community to better communicate how the rollout will work for various groups of people, and fully explain how and where those folks will be able to get the shot.
Tuesday’s news was a step in the right direction, finally. With that light at the end of the tunnel, we need good leadership more than ever.
— Today’s News-Herald
