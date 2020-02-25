The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is posting travel advisories for all international travel due to a disease outbreak.
It’s about time, we say, because measles has become a growing problem. Measles? It’s spread through a number of countries despite the availability of vaccines. The CDC recommends precautions for travelers, including washing hands, avoiding close contact, and so on. Those precautions are similar for the prevention of Coronavirus, a disease for which the CDC has issued a travel warning for one country — China.
Of those two diseases, it’s the latter that has infected world trade, stock markets and, to judge from the apparent jitters, the central nervous systems of billions of people.
To be fair, it’s not the disease itself causing the problems, though tens of thousands have gotten sick and hundreds have died. It’s the reaction that’s behind stock market swoons. The real economic damage is from travel restrictions to and from China that have hampered parts supply chains, causing a disruption of some trade to many countries.
Stock markets react to the future, real or imagined. The reality is there have been, as of this writing, slightly more than 14 cases of Coronavirus reported in the U.S., excluding those who were quarantined and repatriated to the U.S. from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
The reaction is from the fear that the virus will spread rapidly throughout the U.S. It could. But it may not.
For once we agree with China, which accused the U.S. of overreacting to the virus. The overreaction spreads far beyond the stock market and includes political blaming (One prominent commentator says a widespread outbreak would be great for Bernie Sanders and bad for President Trump because it would demonstrate leadership lapses.).
It extends to worry about local crowds, school events, and travel within the country. This form of mental quarantining could have a real effect on the economy, it it plays out that travel and entertainment events are avoided.
By the way, there have been almost 1,300 cases of measles in the U.S. in the past year. Mohave County alone has more than 900 flu cases and many dozens of cases of a dangerous reactive lung disease.
All of these deserve concern and precautions. They don’t deserve hysteria, the kind that knocks down otherwise strong economies or elects a socialist as president of the United States.
—Today’s News-Herald
