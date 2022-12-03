It’s easy to understand why the Lake Havasu City Council is reluctant to tackle the drag show topic again in front of a public audience. Past public meetings on the subject have droned on and on with little useful discussion but plenty of bruising words and bad feelings. However, that’s not reason enough to meet behind closed doors.
And yet, that’s exactly what the Council plans to do this week.
The Council has a special meeting scheduled Tuesday at 3 p.m. to discuss local laws on cabaret codes. It’s allowed to be held in executive session — that is, behind closed doors, no public allowed — because they’ll be getting legal advice on how they can proceed on the subject. Drag shows aren’t on the agenda per se, but it’s certainly the issue at hand as the council discusses local rules that would allow or disallow them. Worse, the cabaret code could realistically affect any organization that serves alcohol and allows entertainment — that’s possibly every restaurant and bar that has live music.
This is not a discussion that should happen in secret.
Just because the Council can meet in private, doesn’t mean they should. Nothing requires the Council to obtain legal advice in executive session. They should hold Tuesday’s meeting in public out of respect for the people they represent.
