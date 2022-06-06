A fierce political debate is occurring in county government halls about the merits of county constables. It’s a conversation that has needed to happen for many years, but because the position is enshrined in Arizona state law, it’s one that will ultimately need to be decided at higher levels.
It’s true that constables provide essential service, sometimes under dangerous conditions. But the office has such a narrow scope that it’s not necessarily serving taxpayers as well as it once did. The elected position is a romantic throwback to Arizona’s territorial days, when constables often served as the law of the land in rural communities. They served a vital role when the region was sparsely populated and communication was limited to analog methods. Constables were charged with reliably distributing important court notices such as warrants and summons, which helped a fledgling justice system develop during the rough-and-tumble days of the Old West. Today, constables still fulfill that role, but the need for the position, like a lot of occupations during modern times, has been tempered by technology and made redundant by other governmental agencies.
Mohave County has five constable positions. Each draws a paycheck and some have offices staffed with employees. With a budget of $543,000, it’s not a insignificant consideration for county taxpayers. Unsurprisingly, the biggest pushback is coming from the county constables themselves.
Back to that narrow scope: The constables serve as an arm of the justice court. Superior and municipal courts have their own processes for ensuring critical paperwork is delivered. It seems overkill to have an arm of government doing a singular task that can just as easily be handled by private contractors or via the sheriff’s department.
Maybe the position is one that can be justified, but we suspect that’s a difficult argument to make. The most cost effective way to handle the duties of the constable would seem to be through private firms, selected by competitive bids. Even so, there’s probably something to be said for an individual person who provides independent oversight and accountability of an important legal process. As we’ve said, this is a conversation that is long overdue.
Kudos to the Mohave County Supervisors for pushing the issue in the interest of saving taxpayers money.
— Today’s News-Herald
