There was a time when county constables were an important part of the justice system in Arizona. The elected position dates back to Wild West days when the Grand Canyon State was still the Arizona Territory. Constables served a vital role in early Arizona law enforcement, reliably distributing important court notices such as warrants and summons during a time when the state was sparsely populated and communication was limited to analog methods.
Today, constables still fulfill that role, but the need for the position, like a lot of occupations during modern times, has been tempered by technology and made redundant by other governmental agencies.
Mohave County has five of constable positions. Each draws a paycheck and some have offices staffed with employees. They’re accountable to voters, but it’s unlikely that most Arizona residents could tell you much about what a constable does. Few understand that the word cop stands for constable on patrol.
In Arizona, however, constables don’t patrol at all. They’re an arm of the justice court that mostly serves summons, eviction notices and court warrants. It’s a job that could just as easily be brought in house, handled by the sheriff’s department, or contracted out. The most cost effective way to handle the duties of the constable would seem to be through private firms, selected by competitive bids.
Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius recently suggested changes to the way the constable process is handled. The job itself it outlined in state law and appointed by the voters, leaving supervisors with few options. The county’s lawyer suggests that while the county can’t eliminate the job altogether, supervisors do have the option of setting the pay for the position so low that nobody would want to run for it. We’re not sure how that would hold up to a court challenge, but it’s an interesting suggestion. The real solution, however, should be a statewide one. Arizona legislators ought to finally modernize this antiquated process. The elected constable position is a relic of the Old West, and it ought to be allowed to fade into a memory just like stagecoaches, six shooters and wanted posters.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
[thumbup] Long past time to do away with constables. [thumbup]
