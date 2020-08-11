About a quarter of registered voters in Mohave County didn’t get to have a say in the sheriff’s election last week. That’s because the sheriff’s race, like the elections for county supervisor and a half-dozen other elected county-level positions, usually gets decided in the primary.
The sheriff’s race featured a contest between two Republicans, incumbent Sheriff Doug Schuster and businessman Mike Gannuscio. Republican voters decided pretty overwhelmingly to award Schuster a second term. To be clear, we think Schuster has done a fine job as sheriff, but it’s hard to say if last Tuesday’s results would have changed if the county’s 24,133 registered Democrats and 911 Libertarians were allowed to vote. Perhaps not much. However, it should go without saying that these folks ought to be allowed to vote in races with such a direct impact on their daily lives.
Sheriffs are elected to enforce laws and protect life and property. County supervisors create local ordinances and exercise significant control over our property taxes. The county assessor, recorder and county attorney each conduct important work that’s more akin to the daily grind of municipal government that it is the partisan politics of legislature. It would be best if all county races were nonpartisan so that they truly represented all of their constituents.
We suspect that the majority party probably doesn’t care much that their opponents aren’t getting a voice, and that’s understandable. However, if you’re a Republican, imagine if the shoe was on the other foot. The political party system generally works well when there are parties of equal strength, but in places like Mohave County, where Republicans vastly outrank Democrats, there ought to be additional considerations at the ballot box to ensure that voters of other persuasions aren’t left without a voice.
Oh, the Democrats, Libertarians and others can certainly write a candidate’s name on a blank line – and there were 1,104 write- in candidates for sheriff, according to the county elections office -- but nobody expects a write-in candidate to win, even under the most organized of efforts.
We’ve previously floated an idea in this space that could preserve some elements of partisanship and still avoid disenfranchising a quarter of the county’s registered voters. Rather than a winner-take-all approach in the primary, we suggest using the primary election to decide the top two candidates for each party. In situations where the opposing party doesn’t offer any competition, the top two candidates would face off in the general election. This would allow Republicans to narrow the field in the primary yet still allow all voters to have a say in who ultimately is selected. Admittedly, this works better when there are more than two candidates to choose from in the primary.
The easiest thing to do would be to change county elections into non-partisan races, like Lake Havasu City and other municipal elections. The mechanics of how to implement that change aren’t immediately clear, but we’d love to see this come up as a discussion point at a future Board of Supervisors meeting.
— Today’s News-Herald
