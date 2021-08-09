A thriving economy and rising property values made it a good financial year for Mohave County government. The pandemic’s massive spending spree by the federal government made it even better, as horrible as it is to put it that way.
Put together higher tax revenues and the windfalls from federal stimulus programs and the county has money to burn.
It agreed to do just that last week, approving an “all in” budget of more than a half-billion dollars. The overall amount is staggering for a rural Arizona county.
The real question, though, is whether the spending is sustainable, even if stimulus funds dry up and the crazy real estate market declines. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors just made a big bet that it is, approving a budget that obligates the county to keep spending high amounts for years to come.
By expanding hiring and handing out decent raises to its employees, the county puts in motion a spending path that could prove very difficult to reverse should finances fall flat in the future. In raising the pay, the board listened to a few cherry-picked comparisons: Fast food workers earn more than some county clerks and retail marijuana workers earn $30 an hours, one-third more than some deputies, they were told.
Nevermind that the county has a very strong vacation and holiday pay package and a retirement plan.
Raises are probably justified, but there’s an artificial and temporary bubble in private employment right now, helped along by a long period of unemployment pay that made workers stay away from jobs.
However well justified, they still have to be paid in the coming years, probably picking up additional increases along the way.
The county this year avoided increasing property tax rates or re-imposing a quarter-cent sales tax. It didn’t need to. Homeowners will pay higher taxes anyway thanks to higher values. Sales tax revenue went up by itself, thanks to a robust economy.
Expect higher tax rates and calls for higher sales taxes if the current boom slows down.
— Today’s News-Herald
