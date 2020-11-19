We’ve heard no objections over the way Mohave County’s elections were conducted this year. County Elections Director Allen Tempert called the Nov. 4 event a “total success,” and that’s saying something, considering this year’s challenges over covid-19 worries, a highly charged political climate and record voter turnout.
It’s seriously impressive that the county elections department coordinated, without any major problems, 400 volunteers, processed 105,000 ballots and assisted 24,000 people who voted in person at the polls. The only issue reported by poll watchers was a computer terminal left unattended in one polling location.
Mohave County got its election right. We should celebrate when things in our community go well — especially when that’s not the case in so many other places.
So it’s disappointing that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors declined certify the election results because of issues elsewhere in the state.
Supervisor Ron Gould said he didn’t feel comfortable “closing it out” because of the contentious presidential election in Arizona, which has resulted in close scrutiny and a razor-thin margin between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Three of his colleagues on the board agreed.
But here’s the thing: The contentious issues that have made headlines, such as Sharpie-gate and the Dominion voting machines, simply aren’t issues in Mohave County.
Our leaders seem to be confident in our results and they had a chance to make a statement to the rest of the watching world that we know how to elections right in Mohave County.
Supervisors’ action —or lack of it —was intended to be a political statement, but it raises eyebrows from people who don’t know any better and might assume our elected leaders are suspicious of the local election process. Tempert points out that the canvassing process is the county’s stamp of approval. “By giving our canvass we’re saying this is a total, complete count, and bringing this process to closure.”
Supervisors say they’ll turn in the canvass right on deadline — state law gives them until Tuesday to do so. A special meeting is scheduled for Monday for the canvass.
There’s little reason to think it won’t be approved. Our supervisors should emphatically do so. Signed with a Sharpie.
— Today’s News-Herald
