The Mohave County Board of Supervisors appear to have found a way to avoid the effects of a financial recession.
Unfortunately, the solution rests on sending property owners higher tax bills.
The supervisors did a bang-up job of compounding any financial misery of county residents by voting to raise the tax rate for the coming year. The official guesstimated increase is $2 million, but it could be more.
Tax bills are now being prepared but property owners should expect bad news when they arrive. A higher tax rate combined with high property valuations are a prescription for a windfall for the county and some pain for taxpayers.
It hurts even more to know that there was no financial reason for the county to raise tax rates. It’s already sitting on a tax surplus of several million dollars and hasn’t identified any urgent spending needs. Was the infliction of pain the only motive for the higher rates?
Supervisor Ron Gould of Lake Havasu City offered logical and reasonable arguments for decreasing the tax rate, mostly focused on the economic uncertainty for households affected by the most unemployment in nearly 100 years.
The county was determined to make sure they got theirs, even if it meant the suffering of thousands of out-of-work households to do so.
Though taxpayers should appreciate his losing effort, it didn’t go far enough anyway. For those hit by double-digit valuation increases on their homes, the property tax bill could increase at least that much.
A hot housing market drove home prices much higher. Assessed values followed suit. Higher values are great for those selling a home. Not so much for those trying to pay a mortgage and a higher tax bill. By the way, Lake Havasu City is one of the few places in the nation where housing foreclosures have increased in recent months.
If the county’s grand recession-avoidance plan included spending their way out of it, there might at least be some thought behind the effort.
Unfortunately, other than small-potatoes TV district improvements, the county hasn’t identified any plan other than raising taxes and sitting on the cash.
Nationally, state and local governments reduced spending by more than 5 percent on an annualized basis and cut 1.5 million jobs since March, according to the Wall Street Journal. It quoted Moody’s Analytics as projecting much rougher times ahead for local and state governments as economic effects of the coronavirus linger.
Mohave County government won’t face those issues. It’s figured out it can tax its way out of that problem.
— Today’s News-Herald
