Mohave County put the lid on a long-simmering court battle last week when supervisors voted to approve settlement terms in the national opioid settlement. The agreement means Mohave County will receive part of the $549 million headed to Arizona for use in opioid treatment, prevention and education.
It’s a big victory for everyone involved in the nationwide lawsuit, but it’s particularly noteworthy for Mohave County, which was uniquely touched by the opioid crisis. You might recall that our region was home to four doctors who prescribed six million pain pills in one year.
Opioid has touched every community in our nation, and there are treatment needs in all of them, especially in rural communities like the ones that make up Mohave County.
New laws and enforcement have helped somewhat, but the real cure to this crisis lies in identifying new treatment and prevention efforts. Those require a lot more talk at all levels.
It’s hard to say just how much more discussions about opioids will move the needle, if you will. Arizona politicians have talked a lot about the opioid crisis over the past few years. Real answers, however, remain elusive.
But the alternative — not talking at all about the opioid elephant in the room — hasn’t served anyone well. More talk, at least, will keep the issue at the top of mind for local residents and politicians as they shape local spending priorities.
We don’t often advocate for counting chickens before they’re hatched, but in this case, it would be good for the county supervisors to lay out specific plans for spending that money so that it doesn’t dwindle away without real impact. The county ought to have a plan to address opioid treatment and prevention fairly among all of its cities and towns.
Supervisors have already shown an interest in supporting such causes, having recently dedicated part of the county’s covid-19 stimulus money to help renovate Bullhead City’s Alano Club, a nonprofit dedicated to aiding the recovery of substance abusers. We’re sure they’ll put this money to good use too. But a good plan will make sure it happens.
— Today’s News-Herald
