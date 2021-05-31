It’s probably time for Mohave County to get out of the fair business, or at least rethink its approach. The idea of a county fair is a romantic one, a throwback to simpler times when the general public had fewer entertainment options. A day at the fair is fun, but in modern times, fairs are forced to compete for our attention with traditional entertainment venues, such as movie theaters and concert halls, as well as the internet and social media.
Anyway, the fair has never worked out that well for Mohave County. It seems to have been a pretty good thing for Kingman, since that’s where the venue is located, but for people living in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City — or in any of the smaller communities even farther away — the fair has never offered much of a draw. And yet, the fair is held on county-owned land, supported by county taxpayer dollars.
The county’s relationship with the independent fair board has been a rocky one over the last few years. The county gives the fair board $25,000 a year for capital projects, but ultimately has little control over how that money is spent. If supervisors weren’t raising their eyebrows before, they certainly ought to be paying attention now. The fair association hasn’t provided a business plan to the county as requested. And most recently, the association fired its manager without citing a reason.
It’s clear the fair board needs more scrutiny and transparency, and possibly more oversight from the county.
Mohave County finds itself at a crossroads as the expiration of the fair board’s contract draws near. The Board of Supervisors shouldn’t rush into awarding a new contract, nor committing the county to the expensive and time-consuming prospect of taking over the fairgrounds. There are lots of questions that need to be answered, including whether the fair is something that needs to continue, or if taxpayers would be better served by putting that public property back on the tax rolls.
To his credit, Supervisor Buster Johnson has been asking the right questions all along. He’s right that it’s time to move in a new direction when it comes to a fair. And by move in a new direction, we suggest doing that literally. The fairgrounds, if deemed necessary, ought not to benefit one community like it currently does. County officials ought to figure out how to operate a fair that equally caters to the 50,000-plus residents in Lake Havasu City, and the 40,000 residents of Bullhead.
It’s only fair.
— Today’s News-Herald
