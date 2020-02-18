Large gatherings in the desert happen all the time, and very few of them require a permit from Mohave County. In fact, just last weekend, hundreds of people gathered on public lands across the highway from SARA Park, collectively watching four days of Winter Blast pyrotechnics. It’s a safe bet that those folks didn’t have a permit to be there.
We’re struggling with the idea that certain gatherings, like last fall’s Trumpstock, a political rally planned at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, should require the county to sign off on them.
The county does have existing rules that are too vague to be helpful. Basically, the ordinance says that groups must seek a permit from the county if there’s a “large assemblage of people” planned to attend an event. The problem is, it’s not clear what number constitutes a large assemblage. That became problematic for the ill-fated Trumpstock when county officials found out it had the potential to be a big deal, perhaps attracting thousands of people.
Ultimately, because of bureaucratic bumbling, the event was moved from the publicly owned fairgrounds to a private business in unincorporated Golden Valley. Yet some folks suggest they still should have sought a permit before attempting to hold the event, even on private property.
We agree that such large-scale events should at least require local law enforcement to be notified, if only for the potential traffic they could create. But the county overreacted when it attempted to clear things up — officials decided that a group of 50 or more was enough to trigger the need for a permit. As Supervisor Hildy Angius says, 50 people could be a large family, or a group gathering to watch a sunset. It does seem like government overreach. There’s no easy answer here.
Some rules are clearly necessary, but the sticking point seems to be where and when they should kick in.
We suggest a light touch.
— Today’s News-Herald
