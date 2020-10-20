A planned town hall-style gathering to discuss facemasks in Mohave County buildings might serve a useful purpose though it mostly looks like a recipe for unintended consequences.
At best, for those deeply opposed to facemasks, the session might prove cathartic. At worst, it could become a spreader event since many attendees probably won’t wear masks and it is to take place in an auditorium which, according to one county supervisor, has 49 seats.
Somewhere in between is the idea that it will prove a waste of time since the lines are well-drawn on the use of facemasks. The Board of Supervisors narrowly voted to hold the meeting, set for Thursday at noon at the county’s administration building, for the stated purpose of re-examining the county’s mask requirement in county buildings.
The county doesn’t require masks in businesses or anywhere else in unincorporated areas except those buildings. Facemasks, though, have replaced toilet paper as the iconic symbol of the pandemic. To many, they represent governmental oppression and tyranny that must be rejected if liberty is to be preserved. To others, masks are simply part of the effort to control the spread of coronavirus.
Science actually sides in favor of masks, though there’s debate on the types of masks and the circumstances in which they limit disease transmission.
There’s enough wiggle room in the mask data to allow the arguments against them to resonate.
But haven’t the anti-maskers already had plenty of say through orchestrated events and rallies? They’ve certainly had equal time, or more so, since there have been no pro-mask rallies.
If people don’t wear masks, it won’t be the end of the world. It is likely, however, to translate into more sick people. Arizona has won a lot of praise for its virus progress.
The head of Arizona’s health department attributed the state’s summer rise and fall of coronavirus cases to the loosening of restrictions and the subsequent return to public interaction, including masks.
A town hall meeting may provide political ammo for those supervisors wishing to end the mask mandate, assuming people don’t get sick from cramming the public and county employees into a relatively small space. The Thursday meeting of the board is a newish invention designed to get updates on health matters related to the virus.
Those meetings are experiencing mission creep, from police body camera contracts to essentially an open invitation for anti-maskers to come in and chat a while.
If the supervisors want to end their small-scale mandate to wear masks in county buildings, they should just do so. There are good reasons for that direction. Holding a potentially risky large event in a pretty small space could prove counter-productive, though, and we hope the supervisors have really thought that through.
— Today’s News-Herald
