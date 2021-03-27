As the pandemic raged on over the last year, restaurant owners in Lake Havasu City and Mohave County had to follow strict guidelines from the state and county health departments to stay open. At the same time, they had to meet the challenge of assuring customers that dining out remained safe and sanitary.
Arizona is finally opening back up, and many restaurants and bars are again operating at full capacity. Yet the challenge remains. Customers may still be skittish about being out with crowds, among other diners. They’ll likely need assurances about sanitation and safety standards for years to come. Our restaurants aren’t out of the woods yet.
Mohave County has long provided a resource for residents in the form of a searchable database of restaurant inspections. Before the public health department became mired in coronavirus contact tracing and vaccine distribution, the department served the community by regularly inspecting our eating and drinking establishments to ensure they’re following sanitation requirements. The department is still doing that, of course, but changes to the way it puts that information online makes it harder than ever for local residents to keep tabs on the latest inspections.
Of course, not everyone will be opposed to inspection reports being harder to access. Restaurant owners who get unacceptable results are probably very happy about the change.
The county ought to resume updating the old database. It’s in the public’s interest — and perhaps the interest of the recovering economy — to keep restaurant inspections as publicly available as possible.
— Today’s News-Herald
