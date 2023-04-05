Like a lot of local government agencies, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department is struggling to keep and attract employees, and relatively low salaries are getting the blame. It’s true that many workers in Lake Havasu City would love to earn $22.48 an hour — that’s the starting salary at the sheriff’s office — but deputies are doing specialized work and the pay rate just doesn’t stack up when compared to agencies within the region. Other law enforcement agencies within Mohave County, including the Lake Havasu City Police Department, are paying significantly more money, and so are sheriff’s departments in neighboring counties. That means it has become exceedingly difficult to find good deputies and jail staff, and even harder to keep them.
Mohave County residents deserve a top-notch sheriff’s department to serve them, and that means hiring the best possible employees, not the leftovers from departments willing to pay more money. Sheriff Doug Schuster warns that his 10-year improvement plan for his department, introduced when he took office in 2017, has been suspended and is at risk of not being completed if additional financial support from Mohave County supervisors can’t be obtained.
