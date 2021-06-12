Mohave County’s decision to turn down some $5 million in federal rental assistance would make more sense if other counties around the country were doing the same thing.
The county Board of Supervisors said there was no need for the money because there wasn’t enough demand for an earlier round of rental assistance and the new money would be of no use.
The rejection vote was accompanied by comments from supervisors opposing ongoing federal handout programs for which there is little demand.
We agree with the point. No doubt the continuing coronavirus –related assistance programs are quickly pushing the country into a nanny-state dependence on entitlements from the federal government. With the economy flourishing, the need for assistance should be focused on targeted, needy areas, not the whole country.
We also suspect that the $5 million offered to Mohave County will now go somewhere else that claims a high need and that will find a way to spend it.
That means Mohave County residents will help pay for, but not benefit from, a program offered to them.
Maybe Mohave County should’ve tried harder to find applicants for the first round and the new round of funding. So far as we can tell, the county didn’t strongly promote the campaign, either in general distribution advertising or in targeted marketing at groups and locations likely to qualify.
The only reason we’re second-guessing that decision is because the county is facing a similar choice on a bigger bucket of money, $41 million. The federal money is aimed at coronavirus relief. County leaders are having a tough time deciding on how to spend the money, given restrictions on its use.
We’d like to see them try very, very hard to put that money to good use. Two qualifying areas of use are broadband infrastructure and water/sewer infrastructure. We’ll just say $41 million is a drop in the proverbial bucket when it comes to those needs.
No-interest loans to internet service providers for expansion or replacement of cable comes to mind. So do low-water use toilets and replacing old, leaky water pipes. So does….well, the list is long.
We hope the county tries very hard to find ways to turn the $41 million into a number of benefits for county residents, no matter how frustrating the federal philosophies and restrictions behind them.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.